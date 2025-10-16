51 minutes ago

A fierce fire tore through parts of the Dodowa Market in the early hours of Wednesday, October 15, 2025, destroying several metal containers and goods before personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) managed to bring it under control.

The blaze, which reportedly started around 1:25 a.m., spread rapidly across portions of the market, sending residents and traders into a state of panic.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, thick plumes of smoke and flames had already engulfed multiple stalls, posing a threat to nearby structures.

Fire crews from the Katamanso Fire Station, led by ADO I Simon Sosu, were supported by teams from the Adenta and Madina stations. Through a swift and coordinated operation, the fire was contained by 3:06 a.m. and fully extinguished at 4:51 a.m.

According to GNFS officials, six metal containers were partially damaged, while twelve others and their contents were completely destroyed.

However, firefighters managed to save over 50 market sheds and several adjoining buildings, preventing what could have been a much greater loss.

Fortunately, no deaths or injuries were recorded.

The GNFS has since launched an investigation to determine the cause of the fire.

In a statement, the Service commended the leadership of ACFO II Osmond Anum, Deputy Director of Operations, and praised officers from the Tema Regional Command for their professionalism and teamwork. It also expressed appreciation to supporting agencies for their assistance during the emergency response.