2 days ago

An emergency response turned dramatic in Buipe after a fire tender from the Central Gonja District of the Ghana National Fire Service was involved in an accident while rushing to contain a fire outbreak in the Savannah Region.

Eyewitnesses said the crew was heading to a burning fuel joint at the Buipe lorry station when the fire engine suddenly lost control and somersaulted just a short distance from the scene.

The crash left residents stunned as flames continued to rage unchecked.

In the moments that followed, community members, with support from Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs), quickly moved in to rescue the trapped firefighters from the wreckage.

Five fire officers who sustained various injuries were rushed to the Buipe District Government Hospital, where they are currently receiving medical attention.

The damaged fire tender has since been withdrawn from active service as authorities begin investigations to determine what caused the accident.