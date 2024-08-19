1 hour ago

Firefighters from the Dansoman Station on Monday morning swiftly responded to a diesel spill at Odorkor Tarrazo near the Pacific filling station in Accra.

The crew arrived at the scene in good time to find an overturned DAF fuel tanker with registration number GR- 7764-P spilling its content.

Preliminary investigations indicate that, the tanker driver failed his brakes while attempting to climb a steep hill, causing the vehicle to reverse into a gutter.

In a statement, the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) explained that, the crew used foam concentrate to prevent sparks and manage the spillage.

The tanker was partially damaged, but a significant amount of diesel was salvaged and transferred to another tank.

No casualties were however recorded.