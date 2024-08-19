Firefighters from the Dansoman Station on Monday morning swiftly responded to a diesel spill at Odorkor Tarrazo near the Pacific filling station in Accra.

The crew arrived at the scene in good time to find an overturned DAF fuel tanker with registration number GR- 7764-P spilling its content.

May be an image of 6 people, road and text

Preliminary investigations indicate that, the tanker driver failed his brakes while attempting to climb a steep hill, causing the vehicle to reverse into a gutter.

May be an image of 5 people, ambulance and text

In a statement, the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) explained that, the crew used foam concentrate to prevent sparks and manage the spillage.

May be an image of 5 people and text

The tanker was partially damaged, but a significant amount of diesel was salvaged and transferred to another tank.

No casualties were however recorded.