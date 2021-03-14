1 hour ago

The manager of a timber firm located at Tasiliman in the Adansi Asokwa District of the Ashanti Regionegion, has applauded the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) team in the area for their timely education on Coronavirus at his firm.

Mr Appiah who could not hide his joy revealed how the team's presence at his firm was going to change the conduct of many of his workers.

According to him, he was having a difficult time tasking his workers to always be on masks as they work. The conduct according to him was a headache and therefore believed the Presence of the team and the education could make an impact.

The team led by George Amponsah Boateng (SCEO) noticed most workers of the firm were unmasked upon reaching there.

The team took turns to educate them, touching on how life threatening it was for them to disregard the safety protocols of Covid-19 which so far has claimed more than 600 lives.

Workers of the firm pledged to abide by the safety protocols and called on their employers to supply them more of the nose masks.

The manager of the firm indicated to the NCCE team that he was going to ensure all protocols were observed but asked the team to come along with the Police on their next visit so as to arrest any defaulter of the protocols.

Source: Lily Ampofoa Annor/NCCE, Adansi Asokwa