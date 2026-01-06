1 hour ago

President John Dramani Mahama has issued a firm reminder to ministers and public sector appointees that his administration’s ban on first-class air travel remains fully in force, warning that anyone who flouts the directive will face sanctions—regardless of personal wealth or status.

Speaking at the 77th Annual New Year School and Conference at the University of Ghana, the President reinforced the policy with a personal story from a recent trip to Dubai.

Mahama revealed that an acquaintance and businessman, who was on the same flight, noticed he was the only passenger seated in first class. Curious, he asked the flight attendants why the cabin was nearly empty.

“The response was simple,” Mahama recounted. “Government officials no longer sit in first class.”

According to the President, ministers, chief executives and other public officials on that flight were all seated in business class, in strict compliance with the directive.

“And so, all the ministers and public officers are at the back in business class,” he said, drawing laughter and applause from the audience.

President Mahama stressed that the rule is non-negotiable and remains active. He cautioned that any appointee caught travelling first class—even if they claim to be paying from their own pocket—will be sanctioned.

The first-class travel ban is part of Mahama’s broader agenda to promote fiscal discipline, modesty in public service, and responsible use of state resources, especially at a time when citizens are being asked to make economic sacrifices.

His message was clear: public office comes with restraint, and luxury at the expense of the public purse—or public perception—will not be tolerated.