1 hour ago

First Lady, Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo, has opened the First Atlantic waiting area for visitors and relatives of patients at the Emergency wards of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH).

The waiting area, built by the First Atlantic Bank as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility, (CSR) will serve relatives of patients at the Accident Emergency Department, the Trauma Unit as well as the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU).

The building, which can sit 150 people, offers a decent waiting area providing comfort, safety, peace of mind and protection against adverse weather conditions for the relatives of patients.

Opening the building yesterday, Mrs Akufo Addo said during the commissioning of the Rebecca Akufo-Addo Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) in May 2019, she observed relatives of patients and visitors sitting under trees and other uncomfortable places.

“I expressed my desire to Dr Okoe Boye, who was the Board Chair of Korle Bu at the time, to find a solution. We approached some corporate institutions, including the First Atlantic Bank, to build a waiting area for Korle Bu. Fortunately, our proposal for a waiting area was in line with the Corporate Social objectives of the bank. The Managing Director of the First Atlantic Bank, acknowledged the enormous relief that such a project would bring to citizens, who have to wait as their relatives and friends undergo medical care,” she said.

The First Lady expressed her appreciation to First Atlantic Bank for ‘showing the human face of your business’ and charged the Management of Korle Bu to ensure the place is well maintained.

“I also entreat visitors, who use this waiting area to keep it clean and adhere to the required protocols for the use of this place,” she added.

First Atlantic Bank Board Chairman, Amarquaye Amar, said the bank did not hesitate when it was approached to undertake the project, indicating that the project falls in line with First Atlantic’s Corporate Social Objectives.

“Today we have a beautiful place which has facilities including wash rooms, as well as banking solutions for those who might require financial services. Indeed, this facility will bring a huge relief to visitors, as well as the management of Korle Bu,” he said.

He said the facility is the third CSR undertaking of the bank that is focused on enhancing access to health and education for women and children.

CEO of Korle Bu, Dr. Opoku Ware Ampomah expressed his gratitude to Mrs. Akufo Addo and First Atlantic Bank for kind gesture saying the building has come to address a huge challenge in the health facility.

“I also thank the Board and Staff of Korle Bu Teaching Hospital for their support during this project,” he said.