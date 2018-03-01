1 hour ago

First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo has submitted a cheque to the Chief of Staff which is to pay for all allowances paid to her by the state since her husband became President in January 2021.

According to her office, since the assumption of office by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, she has received close to GH¢900,000, which she has refunded in full to the state.

A statement signed by an Aide at the office of the First Lady, Shirley Laryea, said “I am directed to forward, herewith, a Consolidated Bank Ghana Limited cheque number 000002 for an amount of GH0899,097.84 (Eight Hundred and Ninety-Nine Thousand Ninety-Seven Ghana cedis Eighty-Four pesewas) being the refund for monies received from 7th January 2017 to date as allowances given to Her Excellency the First Lady of the Republic. As disclosed by the statement issued on 12th of July, 2021, Her Excellency the First Lady of the Republic, is refunding the amount stated above and also takes this opportunity to decline any allowances to be paid to her in the future.”

The letter further stated that the “First Lady remains committed to her role as First Lady and is devoted to her charity work, championing the well-being of women and children in Ghana”.

In a statement dated July 12, and signed by Korkor Bleboo, Director of Communications at the Office of the First Lady, Mrs Akufo-Addo said even though she did not request to be paid any allowance, she will refund the amount in view of the public furore that has followed the recent disclosure that presidential spouses were to be formally remunerated per an emoluments committee report.

"The First Lady in consultation with the President of the Republic has decided to refund all monies paid to her as allowances from the date of the president's assumption to office i.e. January 2017, to date, amounting to GHc 899,097.84.

The statement continued: "The First Lady has also decided not to accept any monies that have been allocated to her pursuant to the Ntiamoa-Baidu Committee, as approved by Parliament.

"She is doing this as a purely peronal decision, without prejudice to the rights of others, and not to undermine the propriety of the process undertaken by Parliament," the statement added.

The committee report stated that the First Lady should enjoy the same salary as a cabinet minister who is also a member of parliament.

The second lady on the other hand will at the end of every month get the same amount as a cabinet minister who is not a member of parliament.

Government has been dragged to court by two opposition Members of Parliament who are challenging the legality of the committee's recomendations - the two are Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor (South Dayi) and Clement Apaak (Builsa South).

Also in court with the same demands is Abronye DC, the Bono East regional chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party.

