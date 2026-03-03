7 hours ago

The Emelia Arthur has announced plans to introduce a comprehensive registration and licensing system for artisanal fishing vessels by June 2026, as part of government efforts to strengthen monitoring and improve safety on Ghana’s waters.

The Minister explained that the new policy will formalise the operations of artisanal fishers through mandatory registration and licensing, allowing authorities to better track fishing activities and enforce regulations across the sector.

A key feature of the initiative will be the installation of high-tech tracking and communication devices on artisanal canoes. These systems are expected to enhance real-time monitoring, provide alternative communication channels when fishers move beyond conventional network coverage, and enable faster distress alerts to support search and rescue operations during emergencies at sea.

“We are going to begin registration and licensing for artisanal fishers. We are also equipping the artisanal fleet with tracking and communication systems so that when they go beyond a certain threshold, and normal networks fail, there will still be a means of communication,” she said.

The Minister also revealed plans to introduce an insurance and pension scheme for artisanal fishers, with a target rollout by June 2026.

Dr Arthur shared these updates during an interview with Citi News on Tuesday, February 3, after presenting seven outboard motors and GH¢5,000 each to canoe owners whose vessels were attacked by armed robbers at sea in Senya Breku last week. The support is part of the government’s commitment to assist the 71 fishermen affected by the incident.

In a related update, the Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya West, Gizella Tetteh-Agbotui, disclosed that a team of military psychologists has been deployed to provide counselling and guidance to the robbery victims as they prepare to resume fishing activities.