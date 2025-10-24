29 minutes ago

The Central Regional Police Command has arrested a 49-year-old fisherman, identified as Samuel Armah, also known as Kofi Nyan, for allegedly defiling a 13-year-old girl at Mumford, a suburb of Apam in the Central Region.

According to a police statement signed by ASP Patrick Bentum, Acting Head of the Public Affairs Unit of the Command, the incident occurred on October 16, 2025, and was captured in a viral video that sparked public outrage.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect lured the victim into a ghetto at Mumford, where he committed the act. The victim was subsequently taken to the St. Luke Catholic Hospital for medical examination and treatment.

The case was later referred to the Central Regional Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU), where the accused confessed to the offence and was detained to assist further investigations.

Police have launched a manhunt for four accomplices identified as Agoogo, Edina, Kwesi Abbam, and Agya Ankoto, who are currently at large.

The statement assured the public that justice will be served, and appealed to residents of Mumford and surrounding areas to assist with information leading to the arrest of the fugitives.