1 hour ago

The Dansoman Circuit Court has remanded a 21-year-old fisherman, Michael Dodoo, into police custody for allegedly stealing GH¢50,800 and two mobile phones from a businessman’s vehicle parked in Accra Central.

Dodoo is accused of committing the offence on September 20, 2025, together with three accomplices identified as Prince, Amuquaye, and Sadiku, who are currently on the run.

He has been charged with conspiracy to commit crime, unlawful entry, and stealing, to which he pleaded not guilty.

The case is being heard by Her Honour Halimah El-Alawa Abdul-Bassit, with Dodoo expected to reappear in court on October 20, 2025.

According to the prosecution, led by Chief Inspector Christopher Wonder, the complainant, Seidu Mohammed, is a businessman residing in Koforidua.

The accused persons are said to live in James Town, Accra.

On the day of the incident, at around 4:00 a.m., the complainant reportedly parked his Opel vehicle in front of the UBA Bank at Accra Central and went across the street to buy tea, leaving the car doors unlocked.

Inside the vehicle was a bag containing GH¢50,800 in cash and two Tecno mobile phones valued at GH¢3,500.

The prosecution said the accused persons, who were at the scene, took advantage of the situation and hatched a plan to steal valuables from the vehicle. They allegedly opened the front door and made away with the bag of cash and phones.

Police, acting on intelligence about criminal activities in the area, arrested Dodoo, who was found in possession of two Tecno phones identified by the complainant as his stolen property.

During interrogation, Dodoo reportedly confessed to participating in the theft with his accomplices and disclosed that a dispute arose among them during an attempt to share the stolen money.

He told investigators that Amuquaye fled with the cash, promising to divide it later among the group.

Police say efforts are ongoing to apprehend the remaining suspects — Prince, Amuquaye, and Sadiku — as investigations continue.

GNA