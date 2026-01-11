2 days ago

A carefully coordinated police operation has led to the arrest of five suspected kidnappers and the safe rescue of two men who were abducted while travelling from Accra to Anyinam.

According to police sources, intelligence received on January 10, 2026, revealed that the two victims had been seized and taken to an undisclosed location.

The kidnappers allegedly demanded a hefty ransom of GH¢400,000 and later instructed the victims’ relatives to pay an initial GH¢5,000 to secure their release.

Acting swiftly, the Nsawam District Police Command, in collaboration with officers from the Suhum Police Command, launched a sting operation.

The suspects were lured to a drinking spot near the Suhum Roundabout, where they were apprehended without incident.

Those arrested have been identified as Suleman Salifu, 24; Godfred Owusu, 26; Antwi Bismark, 27; Anas Salis, 38; and Gyamfi Isaac, 33.

The two kidnapped men — Seidu Sambiane, 28, and Ibrahim Alhassan, 42 — were rescued unharmed during the operation.

A search of the unregistered Acura 4×4 vehicle used by the suspects uncovered forged GH¢100 and GH¢200 notes, papers cut to resemble banknotes, and cash totaling GH¢4,600. Officers also retrieved a pistol, a cutlass, talismans, amulets, and five mobile phones.

The suspects remain in custody as police continue their investigations.