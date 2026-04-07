36 minutes ago

The Ghana Police Service in the Western North Region has arrested five individuals for allegedly impersonating national security operatives and extorting money from miners in the Suaman District.

The suspects, including a driver, were apprehended by the Western North Regional Police Command led by Francis Tsidi, following intelligence reports about their activities in mining communities.

Speaking at the Regional Police Headquarters in Sefwi Wiawso, DCOP Tsidi said the group had been operating in areas such as Suiaboi, targeting mining sites.

According to him, the suspects wore what appeared to be National Security uniforms and demanded documentation from miners. They allegedly seized items from those who could not produce the required documents or were not actively working at the time.

Their actions reportedly raised suspicion among residents, prompting some to confront them while others trailed the group toward Dadieso. Police later intercepted and arrested them.

The suspects have been identified as Amponsah Asare Wagan (33), Nelson Agbodzah (28), Awedagah Norbert (27), Francis Brefo (35), and their driver, Benjamin Boakye (48), who was driving a Toyota Hilux with registration number GX 1095-19.

They have since been handed over to the Dadieso Police Station for further investigations.

DCOP Tsidi cautioned that while authorities remain committed to tackling illegal mining, they will not tolerate individuals impersonating security personnel to exploit or harass residents.