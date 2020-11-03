52 minutes ago

Betting on sports or playing casino games is a fun hobby practiced by millions of people worldwide. Some of them have a lot of experience because they’ve been doing this for many years, but there are also people who’re just getting started.

Naturally, every new bettor tends to make rookie mistakes. Some of them aren’t that significant and don’t have any impact on the overall performance of the given bettor. However, others are way more notable, which is why we need to avoid them.

If you are new to betting and you’re not sure what to do, here are five common mistakes that you should avoid making.



Betting on things you don’t know how they work

The first mistake that people make once they start betting is to try out things they’re not familiar with. Even though this can be a fun experience, it’s not something that you want to do that much if you value your money.

If you want to try out something new, make sure you learn some information about it first. There are many different ways of doing this, so just choose a reliable source and once you know what to expect, feel free to place that bet.



Using bonuses that are just not worth it

The second common mistake that people make all the time is to use a certain bonus that’s just not worth it. Even though there are many good promos out there, such as the betting offers by Silentbet , there are some promos that won’t give you any benefit.



Betting on a risky sport

Gambling is generally a risky hobby, regardless if you like sports or casino games. When it comes down to sports, some of them can be a lot more difficult to understand than others, which is why it’s not recommended to bet on them unless you know what you’re doing.

One of the best examples is eSports. People love to punt on things like Dota 2, CS: GO, Overwatch, etc., but only a handful of them know how these sports work and the risks that come along with them. Unless you are a gamer who is familiar with what could go wrong, it’s probably not a good idea to punt on them.



Not reading the T&C

This has to be one of the most common mistakes done by new and experienced bettors alike. In some cases, the T&C can be pretty long, which is why many people decide to skip them. Needless to say, you should avoid this at all costs because they are important.

Apart from learning about the rules that you need to follow, you will also read more information about the bonuses, some of the games, the different security features, and more.



Not paying attention to the payment methods