8 hours ago

A devastating road accident at Tano-Odumase, near Agona in the Sekyere South District of the Ashanti Region, has left five people dead.

The crash, which occurred late on Thursday, October 9, 2025, involved a VIP passenger bus and a Hyundai Elantra.

According to a statement from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), the Agona Fire Station received an emergency call about the collision and quickly dispatched a rescue team to the scene.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the VIP bus, with registration number GT 6475-20, was traveling from Ejura to Sogakope in the Volta Region, while the Hyundai Elantra (AW 6538-11) was heading from Kona toward Tano-Odumase.

The two vehicles reportedly collided head-on, resulting in the deaths of five out of the six occupants in the Hyundai. The only survivor was rescued by firefighters and rushed to the Agona Government Hospital for treatment.

Fire personnel retrieved the bodies of the deceased and handed them over to the Ghana Police Service for further identification and investigation.

Fortunately, all passengers aboard the VIP bus escaped unhurt, though the bus sustained minor damage. The Hyundai Elantra, however, was completely destroyed in the crash.

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the accident.