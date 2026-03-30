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Former Ghana Black Stars head coach Charles Kwabla Akonnor has voiced concern over the Ghana national football team’ 5-1 defeat to Austria national football team, describing the result as troubling despite its status as a friendly.

‎Ghana suffered the heavy loss in Vienna on March 27, in what was their first of two preparatory matches during the international window.

‎Speaking to Citi Sports, Akonnor acknowledged the importance of friendly matches in assessing a team’s strengths and weaknesses but insisted the scale of the defeat was unacceptable for a side of Ghana’s pedigree.

‎“We play friendly matches to assess ourselves, but conceding five goals is just too much for a team like Ghana,” he said.

‎The former Black Stars coach, now in charge of Gor Mahia, urged the players to respond positively in their next outing, noting that while defeats are part of football, the manner of the loss raised concerns.

‎“They will have to put up a good show in the upcoming match. You can lose 1-0 or 2-0, but five was a little bit on the high. I’m sure the players themselves are disappointed,” he added.

‎Despite his concerns, Akonnor believes the defeat could serve as a valuable learning experience as Ghana build towards the 2026 World Cup.

‎“To play these matches is to look at what you’ve done well and what you haven’t. Even if they had won, it doesn’t mean much. The focus is to improve so that when the real competition comes, you are ready,” he explained.

‎Attention now turns to Ghana’s next test against Germany national football team in Stuttgart, where the Black Stars will be hoping to deliver a stronger performance.

‎Further friendlies against Mexico and Wales are scheduled before the World Cup begins on June 11, with Ghana set to face Panama, England and Croatia in the group stage.