8 hours ago

A deadly shooting incident at Tengmasug, a suburb of the Binduri District in Ghana’s Upper East Region, has left five people dead, including women and children, after unknown gunmen attacked a household during curfew hours on Thursday, November 7, 2025.

The gunmen reportedly struck around 7:15 p.m., opening fire on the victims who were indoors at the time. Five people died instantly, while one person sustained gunshot wounds and is currently receiving treatment.

Police say the assailants also shot and killed two bullocks belonging to the household before fleeing the scene.

Security forces in the region have confirmed the incident and say investigations are underway to identify and apprehend the perpetrators.

The Assembly Member for Tengmasug, Anaba Joseph, described the attack as “devastating,” criticising what he called security lapses despite earlier intelligence pointing to mounting tensions in the area.

“I heard the gunshots around 7, and later, around 9, I called to find out from that community, and they told me that five people had been shot dead and one was wounded. When I got there at daybreak, it was not a good scene at all,” he recounted.

“This issue is out of hand. They claim to have intelligence, yet they cannot monitor the whole community. There is a particular house where no one is left—everyone has been shot dead.”

He further lamented the failure of security agencies to prevent the attack, saying,The tragic incident has heightened fears and tension in Binduri, a district that has experienced intermittent violence in recent years despite repeated security interventions.