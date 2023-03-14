2 hours ago

Mr. Japhet Festus Gbede has urged President Nana Addo Danqua-led NPP government to rehabilitate dilapidated roads in Wuxor, Have, and Sremanu Electoral area.

He made this known in an open letter written to the MCE of Akatsi South Municipality released on Tuesday, urging the government to rehabilitate Sremanu-Have-Wuxor and Edzikorpe-Wordikorpe roads to enhance socioeconomic growth in the electoral area.

He expressed concern that "currently, certain portions of the roads have failed completely and have become a source of nightmare to motorists and other road users.

He indicated that transporters are forced to increase their fares due to increased hours of the time it takes for them to arrive at a journey that they would have otherwise spent less time to arrive at thereby passing the buck to passengers and travelers who now pay higher than expected fares to their destinations.

Mr. Gbede indicated that the people of Wuxor, Have, and Sremanu Electoral area felt neglected by the NPP Government, while socio-economic activities in the communities around the roads had been grossly affected negatively.

Tuesday, 14th March 2023.

OPEN LETTER TO HON. MARTIN KOFITSEY NYAHE, MCE FOR AKATSI SOUTH CONSTITUENCY.

I write this open letter with a deep sense of patriotism. I sincerely hope that you will pay the utmost heed to my admonition, which is devoid of malicious intent.

Mr. Nyahe, as one of your most loyal and faithful subjects who has nothing but the utmost respect for your person and your office, I am constrained to write you this open letter.

This is because there are a number of issues that I believe it is important for you to clarify and come clean on.

I say this because some of your recent assertions about the municipality's plan for our roads are at best contradictory and at worst patently dishonest.

Whichever side of the political divide we are on, I believe that we can all agree on one thing: that the prosecution of the war against bad roads in our dear Akatsi South Constituency is not something that any of us should play politics with.

Without wasting much time, I would like to bring to your attention that the 6-kilometer road from Sremanu Junction to Wuxor has four (4) kilometers made up of potholes, which seems to be the one village, one dam promised by your appointor, the president of the Republic of Ghana.

This is especially so given the fact that human lives in the Wuxor, Have, and Sremanu electoral areas are at stake, and the very existence of our municipality is under threat if we don't wake up to fix this deplorable road that makes life unbearable for these poor farmers that feed our population with their farm produce.

Dear, Nyahe, Despite your government's "year of roads" initiative, I want to categorically but shamefully state that this Sremanu-Have-Wuxor road has not been reshaped since 2019, where the residents have been left with no option but to battle with potholes, described by many as "dams," daily before coming to market and this development has turned to be a "cocoa season" to the few "benevolent Drivers" rescuing them.

Dear, Nyahe, the health implications of the deplorable state of the road, could not be underestimated as pregnant women in labour and other patients who were supposed to be conveyed via that road ended up nearly losing their lives.

My Hon. MCE, as you are much aware that the poor road network will hinder service delivery by teachers and nurses to my people during this rainy season, I want to appeal to your highest office when considering roads to reshape in your next budget to consider the Sremanu-Have-Wuxor Road because these are farming communities that produce in large quantities maize, sweet potato, cassava, garden eggs, pepper, and many other farm products that feed the Akatsi Market, hence increasing your revenue mobilization.

It is with this in mind that I urge you to take the reshaping of that road far more seriously than you are doing.

Permit me to congratulate you in advance for reshaping the potholed Sremanu-Have-Wuxor road.