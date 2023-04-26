47 minutes ago

The WAFU B Secretariat in Abidjan has released the fixtures for the maiden edition of the Girls U-20 Cup of Nations Kumasi 2023. Ghana will join six other West African countries to contest for the trophy in Kumasi. The Black Princesses are paired with Benin and Cote D’Ivoire in Group A while Nigeria, Niger, Burkina Faso and Togo square off in Group B.

The Princesses will open their campaign on Saturday, May 20 at the Baba Yara Sports stadium before taking on Benin in the other Group match.

The tournament is scheduled for Kumasi from Saturday, May 20 - Saturday June 3, 2023.

The full schedule is attached below: