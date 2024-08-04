5 hours ago

FK Radnički Niš has announced the signing of Ghanaian forward Tanko Ibrahim from Israeli side Maccabi Netanya.

The club is thrilled to bring Tanko on board for the new season, praising his exceptional physical strength and attacking prowess.

The official announcement on Radnički Niš's social media platforms read, "Ibrahim Tanko is the new football player of Radnički! 💪✍️ The 25-year-old Ghanaian winger is the new reinforcement of our club.

Tanko comes to us from Israeli Maccabi Netanya, to whom Radnički paid indemnity so that this strong striker could reach the Čair Stadium.

Tanko began his career in his native Ghana and joined Crvena Zvezda in 2017 as a great talent. He played for the youth club from Belgrade and as a loaned player in Bežania."

Tanko, who has previous experience in the Serbian league with Red Star Belgrade, Bežania, Mladost Lučani, and Javor Ivanjica, returns to Serbia with a strong reputation.

At 25, he has demonstrated his prowess on the field, scoring 13 goals and providing 9 assists during his time with Javor, where he made over 100 appearances.

The club highlighted Tanko's versatility, noting his ability to excel both as a winger and a central striker due to his physical attributes and impressive jumping ability.

Radnički Niš values his familiarity with Serbian football, which will ease his transition to the team and strengthen their attacking options for the upcoming season.