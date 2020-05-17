2 hours ago

Former news editor of Adom FM, Afia Pokuaa, popularly referred to as Vim Lady, has disclosed reasons leading to her shocking resignation from the Multimedia Group Limited (MGL).

Vim Lady who has been with the MGL for almost two decades, parted ways with Adom FM to join United Television (UTV), a subsidiary of Despite Media Group.

Sister Afia is now the new host of ‘Mmra No Se Sen’, a legal education program aired on UTV on Fridays and formerly hosted by ace broadcaster, Lawyer Tweneboa Kodua (TK).

Taking on her Facebook timeline to explain why she left Adom FM, Vim Lady said, although the biggest blessing God has given her, was landing her a job at Adom FM, she still had to leave to pave way for other young journos to seize the opportunity to harness their talents.

Below is her full write-up:

One of my biggest blessings God has ever given me is positioning me at Multimedia Group Limited after my short stint at P &P.

For 17 years, I have done my best, even left my father on his dying bed to read my bulletin before running to the hospital to bid him farewell.

I have learnt from great people and taken lessons from my bad experiences. This is the best time to leave and open avenues for others to grow.

I'm indebted to all those who helped me on that journey.

It's been fun, tears but a great experience.

I hope to learn more on my next chapter. #Lessons #MayGodDirectMySteps

Source: Ghanaguardian.com