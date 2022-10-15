6 hours ago

Hon. Kwadjo Asante, a Member of Parliament (MP) representing the Suhum constituency, has expressed displeasure with the country's recent floods and fire outbreaks.

According to Hon. Kwadjo Asante, as a result of the numerous natural disasters that Ghana has experienced over the years, lives (both human and animal) have been lost while homes and farmlands have also been destroyed.

The MP recently noted that although NADMO typically provides first-line responses in times of disaster, it is imperative for the government to have a new approach towards tackling natural disasters in Ghana.

He spoke at the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction on October 13, 2022 at Ayekotse Pentecost Church in Suhum.

To be able to protect lives and property and reduce the risk associated with natural disasters, Hon. Kwadjo Asante stated that we must respect the environment by avoiding illegal mining (galamsey) and address climate change, which creates and worsens conditions of hazard, exposure and vulnerability.

Read Hon. Kwadjo Asante's full speech below:

Speech from HON. KWADJO ASANTE – MP FOR SUHUM

Speech given at the international day for Disaster Risk Reduction no 13th October, 2022 at Ayekotse Pentecost Church, Suhum on the theme;

“Substantially increase the availability of and access to multi-hazard early warning systems and disaster risk information and assessment to people by 2030”

The Chairperson, Barima Ayekotse Teinor II (Chief of Ayekotse), Your Excellences, Distinguished delegates, Ladies and gentlemen,

I am very elated to be the main speaker today at the celebration of this year’s international day for Disaster Risk Reduction, and I would like to thank the organizers (NADMO) for hosting it at SUHUM.

Mr. Chairman, the importance of the theme for today’s celebration is very relevant and timely, considering the unanticipated floods we just experience in our Region in some towns such as KIBI, NSAWAM, ASAMANKESE and SUHUM (Brongdensuso) as a result of the Densu river overflowing its boundaries based on illegal human practices namely galamsey and building in the paths of river bodies.

The question is; What is Disaster Risk Reduction about, and how do we make Disaster Risk Information assessable to the citizens?

It is well known fact that disasters are not prone to only one country; We know that the world has witnessed various forms of disasters this year. Speaking to a few are recent occurrences of earthquakes in Mexico, floods in Ghana and Nigeria, and forest fire occurrences in Brazil and Mozambique. These occurrences affected thousands of lives and properties.

Ghana has over the years been faced with various disasters. In recent times, the country had to deal with incidents of flooding and fire outbreaks. Floods occurred mostly in Accra and some parts of the country. There have also been fire outbreaks in major market centers in Ghana. The nation is still recovering from the devastating effects of the twin disaster of flood and fire explosion which occurred at Kwame Nkrumah Circle on 3rd June 2015 and the explosion disaster at Apiate early this year. Not forgetting floods caused by the Keta tidal waves and spillage from the Weija dam. All these incidents have claimed the lives of both humans and animals, destroyed farmlands, and rendered people homeless.

We are here today to celebrate our achievements as a nation on how well we have been able to manage and reduce the impact of disasters in our country. Kudos to our National Disaster Management team for all their effort in managing disasters over the years. The organization among other responsibilities provides first-line responses in times of disasters and ensures that lives and activities are restored to normal by providing affected communities with necessities. Historically, dealing with disasters in Ghana is focused on emergency response in the National capital, Accra and other big cities, but recent events and incidences of natural disasters in Eastern Region is giving signals to the leadership of this country to have a holistic view of tackling natural disasters.

Nana Chairman, disaster risk reduction is about protecting human lives. It is about protecting villages, Towns and cities, schools and property, businesses and livelihoods, today and in the future. It is about understanding and respecting the forces of nature. It is also actually thinking about future generations.

It is increasingly becoming predictable that disasters are not natural (even if the associated hazard is) and that it is only by reducing and managing conditions of hazard, exposure and vulnerability that we can prevent losses and alleviate the impacts of disasters.

Since we cannot reduce the severity of natural disasters, the main opportunity for reducing risk lies in reducing vulnerability and exposure.

Reducing these two components of risk requires identifying and reducing the underlying drivers of risk, which are particularly related to poor economic and urban development choices and practices, degradation of the environment (i.e galamsey), poverty, inequality and climate change, which create and worsen conditions of hazard, exposure and vulnerability.

Addressing these underlying risk drivers will reduce disaster risk, lessen the impacts of climate change and, consequently, maintain the sustainability of development.

Available statistics from the NADMO Head Office shows that in the year 2021, the Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo government spent an amount of ghc158, 874, 167.99 on the management of disaster related issues.

In addition;

NADMO - Organized 6,699 public education and sensitization activities nationwide on Disaster Risk Reduction to sensitize the public on floods, COVID-19 and their related issues.

NADMO – Embarked upon 4,432 field trips to emergency scenes to assess situations and hazards prone areas

Engaged 2,626 communities in Disaster Risk reduction – in capacity building of staff and stakeholders by; Training 1,741 staff, Undertaken 13 simulation exercises on flooding

Dredged/Desilted 290 drains to reduce flooding

Held 146 Regional and District Disaster management committee meetings

Held 2 Regional Platform meeting

Supported 156, 890 Disaster victims

However, it is very sad to note that SUHUM does not have a Municipal NADMO Coordinator hence, disaster management in the municipality is disjointed. This must be rectified as soon as possible to avoid unforeseen danger.

We need to manage risks, not just disasters. Disaster Risk Reduction is a part of sustainable development, so it must involve every part of society, government, non-governmental organizations, the professionals and private sector. It therefore requires a people-centred and multi-sector approach, and creating a culture of prevention.

Consequently, Disaster Risk Management includes strategies designed to:

• avoid the construction of new risks

• address pre-existing risks

• share and spread risk to prevent disaster losses

Successful Disaster Risk information results from the combination of top-down, institutional changes and strategies, with bottom-up, local and community-based approaches. Disaster Risk Management programs should not be standalone but instead be integrated within development planning and practice, since disasters are an indicator of failed or skewed development, of unsustainable economic and social processes, and of ill-adapted societies.

We all know disasters put hard-won development achievements at risk. They reverse economic growth and the progress we have made in eliminating poverty. Sadly, climate change will make things worse. Wet seasons are getting wetter, dry seasons drier. Climate-related disasters now account for the vast majority of all disaster events, and they contribute enormously to economic losses and population displacement.

I am convinced that, to substantially increase the availability of and access to multi-hazard early warning systems and disaster risk information and assessment to people by 2030 we need a new Disaster Risk Reduction framework which will help us all move forward to reducing disaster risk. We stand ready to continue working together with all stakeholders to establish the new Framework. We all have a shared responsibility to contribute.

According to UNDP’s latest Human Development Report, 98 per cent of those who are affected by or die from natural disasters live in developing countries, and as so often, the poor and the vulnerable are hit the hardest.

We believe that the use of targets and indicators that are neither too complicated, nor too many, will be of great help. Designating Focal Points and National Platforms are key, as are the existing mechanisms for evaluation and follow-up.

Ladies and gentlemen,

The decisions we make this year will shape the course of the Nation for a long time. Together, we can start the course towards a new world; working together in respect, unity and solidarity.

We cannot fail the future generation!

Thank you.