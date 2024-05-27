37 minutes ago

As part of the efforts to stop the flooding situation in the Suhum Constituency, the Member of Parliament for the area, Oboafo Kwadjo Asante has cut the sod to construct a drainage system and construction of a bridge for the residents of Gariba Zongo and Ali respectively.

The separate occasions took place over the weekend in the Suhum Constituency of the Eastern Region as the two communities benefited from the MP's gestures.

The Ali community over the years has suffered for the deplorable state of the bridge that connects the northern part of the community and the southern part. It was even described by the resets of Ali as a death trap.

According to residents, a pupil drowned and died after a heavy downpour when returning from school. The Okorase Abiensua bridge was similarly constructed by the MP Oboafo Kwadjo Asante in 2022 when residents close to El Shaddai/Oforikrom and Okorase were threatened by the Shadaibridge that connects these communities.

The Gariba Zongo drainage system which is expected to be completed in some week's time will enable rains to be directed into appropriate lanes.

The Residents in Zongo have received several threats of flood whenever it rains, as the sanitation issue in the area has not been the best due to the inadequate drainage system.

The MP, Oboafo Kwadjo Asante during the sod-cutting ceremony assured the Constituents of the completion of works he had started.

The Suhum legislator has demonstrated commitment and dedication to the service of those he represents.

Several other developmental interventions have been embarked on in the Constituency.