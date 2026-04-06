8 hours ago

A tragic domestic incident has shaken the city of Coral Springs in Florida after Vice Mayor Nancy Metayer Bowen was found dead in her home under disturbing circumstances, with her husband now facing charges of first-degree murder.

Authorities say police were dispatched to the residence following a welfare check request when the vice mayor failed to attend scheduled official engagements, including a city commission meeting.

Upon arrival, officers made a grim discovery inside a bedroom where her body had been concealed.

Investigators report that the 38-year-old woman was found wrapped in a comforter and trash bags. Evidence recovered at the scene included three spent shotgun shells and a pillow believed to have been used to suppress the sound of gunfire. An affidavit indicates that she had been shot three times.

Her husband, Stephen Bowen, aged 40, has been arrested and charged with premeditated first-degree murder as well as evidence tampering.

According to investigators, he allegedly left the home after the incident and later confessed to a relative at a separate location in Plantation.

During the reported confession, he is said to have told a family member that he “couldn’t take it anymore,” suggesting ongoing tensions between the couple.

Authorities believe the incident followed a domestic dispute, though investigations are ongoing to establish the full circumstances leading to the killing.

Stephen Bowen is currently being held without bond at the Broward County jail as legal proceedings begin.

The death of Nancy Metayer Bowen has sent shockwaves through the community and beyond. A respected environmental scientist and public servant, she was widely recognised as the first Black woman elected to the Coral Springs City Commission, where she earned a reputation as a dedicated and forward-thinking leader.

City officials have described her death as devastating, paying tribute to her contributions and urging individuals facing domestic challenges to seek help through appropriate support systems.