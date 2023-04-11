1 hour ago

Contemporary gospel singer, songwriter, and pastor, Nana Yaw Boakye-Yiadom, popularly known as MOG has advised budding artistes to prioritize brand building over award schemes.

According to him, when artistes build their brands, awards schemes will chase them.

“Sometimes when you are not ready for the platform, the platform can just sink you. They shouldn’t be in a hurry to quickly jump on awards schemes. Trust me these are some of the things that kill talents real quick”, he cautioned.

He made this statement at the back of the controversy that surrounded the prestigious Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) recent nominations and the sentiment that the award scheme neglects up-and-coming artistes.

“What is an up-and-coming artiste doing on an award scheme? You are an up-and-coming artiste, you have to build your brand. You have to build it to a relevant stage where you qualify for these schemes. So if you are an up-and-coming artiste, your focus should be how you can work hard to have an opportunity to be on the schemes”, M.O.G explained when he was asked if it was a valid assertion that the VGMA neglects budding artistes.