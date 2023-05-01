1 hour ago

YouTuber and content creator Jessica Opare-Saforo has stated that she wants her audience to focus on the messages she conveys rather than her physical appearance.

The remark was made by the former Citi FM/Citi TV star in response to a follower who found contentment in seeing Jessica in a full picture for the first time.

It all started after Jessica Opare uploaded a new photo of herself on her Facebook page. Clad in black blouse and black jeans trouser to match her black boots, she captioned the picture: "I'm not a woman who is trying to impress. I'm a woman who is trying to progress. The focus is different."

Then, found in the comment box was a Nigerian fan, who identifies on Facebook as Seashore Levi. He commented, "Seeing your full pix for the first time."

Replying to the said comment, Jessica indicated instead of the people looking at her body, they should pay attention to the messages she brings out.

"yeah! I like people to focus on what I'm saying. Not look at my body," she replied.

While other commenters found Jessica's reaction to the fan as "too piercing", others said it was a good punch to the men who find interest in harassing women sexually on social media rather focusing on the good messages.

Check the screenshot below: