Gospel musician Broda Sammy has come under fire by entertainment analyst, Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo, asking him to focus on the gospel rather than performing stupid stunts.

Instead of focusing on his talent, the gospel singer, in the opinion of Mr. Asamoah Baidoo, is instead participating in actions that go against the gospel.

He made the comments on United Showbiz in response to a recent video in which a woman with a huge backside could be seen shaking it. Broda Sammy posted that video to promote the release of his new album.

However, according to Arnold's analysis, a musician whose goal is to win people to Christ through gospel music cannot carry out his duties in the same manner as broda Sammy.

Deploying words such as "madness," "silly," and "foolishness," he criticized Broda Sammy's action.

"These are some of the dumb things that caused Jesus Christ to lash certain people in the Jerusalem temple because it's an eyesore in the house of the Lord. The point is that what we've just seen is very shameful, very disturbing, and very troubling," he rebuked.

Arnold questioned why Broda Sammy, who was called onto the show to defend his acts, couldn't truly express regret for his terrible behaviour.

"...If he had been remorseful or apologetic, we would have come to terms with the fact that he has realized that he went overboard, but here he is justifying actions and making mockery of people he thinks have a problem with it. We all like Broda Sammy, he's gifted and all, but he should stop fooling with the gospel, the foolishness is getting way too much," he fired.

He continued, "Someone who is inviting people to come to where God is, it's more or less like evangelism, and this is the way you go about it? this is madness, this is silly, and he has the effrontery to actually defend it," Arnold said, adding that, Broda Sammy's action could have caused his death in the days when God did not so forgive so easily.

Arnold, on the other hand, directed his ire at the religious authorities who, according to him, had throughout the years watched on while Broda Sammy continued to sound contentious without having the guts to denounce his improper behavior.

