2 hours ago

Award-winning actress, Lydia Forson is encouraging the youth not to give up in their quest to be successful since the road is not easy.

In a Facebook post yesterday, January 26, the Perfect Picture actress mentioned that it had been a heartfelt desire to encourage the youth who were working legitimately to make ends meet.

"This has been on my heart for a while now, and I’ve tried to word it perfectly, but I’m just going to say how I feel.

To every young man & woman out there struggling to make ends meet, in a system that rewards corruption and all but forces you to tow a dangerous path to success; know that I know your pain and struggle, I’ve been there.

I’m not here to lie to you tell you that following the right path is easy, or full of rewards; it’s hard and full of pain, tears and a lot of questions to God.

I’ve often wondered myself if it’s worth it, and yes I’m not ashamed to say that.

But if I were to advise you I’d say; there’s no sure way to make it.

Each path is different and will yield different results; you just need to be able to sleep with the decision you make at night.

Also, remember that NO man or woman has power over your life or destiny; while they can help, they’re not God.

So whenever you’re in a position where you feel like your only options are to either succumb to the pressure or risk not getting that job, promotion, house, car and the myriad of things people dangle at you; know there’s a third option.

That option is YOU!

Believe that YOU are enough, bet on yourself and trust that even though the future is blurry, you can pull through.

Each time someone says NO to you, it’s just one more person to prove wrong," she posted.