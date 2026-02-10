4 hours ago

The number of Ghanaians facing food insecurity fell to 12.5 million in the third quarter of 2025, down from 13.4 million in the second quarter, according to the latest Quarterly Food Insecurity Report by the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS).

At the national level, food insecurity declined to 38.1% in Q3, compared with 41.1% in the previous quarter, indicating a modest improvement in access to food across the country.

However, the report highlights persistent gender and regional disparities. Moderate food insecurity remains higher in female-headed households, which peaked at 44.1% in Q1–Q2 2025, compared with 38.7% among male-headed households.

Regional differences also remain significant. The Upper West, North East, and Volta Regions recorded the highest levels of food insecurity, while the Oti Region reported the lowest, improving from 23.8% in Q1 to 18.4% in Q3 2025.