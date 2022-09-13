10 hours ago

Former Black Stars player, Nii Odartey Lamptey, aka the dribble magician, has indicated what can be done to keep quality players in the Ghana Premier League.

As we all know, about 90 percent of local players want to travel abroad for greener pastures. The situation has made it difficult for clubs in the local league to maintain quality players.

However, Odartey Lamptey believes that the only way clubs can keep players locally is to pay them well. Thus, give them their due wages.

"In every job, salary is very important. If clubs are able to pay the players very well, it will keep them from going abroad in the early stages," he told MAK TV GH in an interview.

He added that the country needs a lot of football facilities in order for the youth to train, hence the development of Ghana Football.



"I think Ghana needs a lot of sports facilities because they are very key in this country. When we get enough facilities, they will help the youth to progress in football." Odartey Lamptey said. Watch Video Below