1 hour ago

Former Hearts of Oak midfielder Bernard Don Bortey says contrary to popular opinions that footballers are rich,football did not make him rich but it made him popular.

The midfielder played for Ghanaian giants Hearts of Oak for nine years winning four league titles within that period as well as the CAF Super Cup and the Confederation Cup in 2001 and 2004.

Don Bortey who has called time on his illustrious but storied career says that he is proud of the popularity he gained although it did'nt make him rich.

The 37 year old hopes coaching and his kids who play football can help make him rich.

"I’m proud of the popularity I enjoyed in football at Hearts of Oak even though football did not make me rich, but I know coaching or my kids will make me," Don Bortey told Sikka Fm.

The 37-year old played 27 times for Ghana scoring nine times for the Black Stars.

Bortey played for Al Wasl FC of the United Arab Emirates, Bnei Sakhnin of Israel, Vietnamese side CLB Song Lam and The Panthers of Equatorial Guinea in a series of brief, unsuccessful stints abroad.