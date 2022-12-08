10 hours ago

Ghanaian actor, Yaw Dabo, said people who insult him would probably treat him better if he was a member of their family.

Speaking on Accra FM, the actor noted that these people need to remember, God created him the way he is for a reason.

“For those who insult me, maybe I am better than you. If I were in your family and I called you to do something for me, you probably would run to get it done. I would probably send you to get chairs if a funeral came home.

“To the person insulting me, should there be a funeral in your house, the wealthiest person will make you carry the coffin. Look, I always say, before you insult someone, you need to look at yourself before rubbishing them,” he advised.

Furthermore, he acknowledged that if he had been average-built, he wouldn't have reached where he is today in life.

“Not everything you see with your eyes; you can talk about. This is advice to netizens who sit behind their phones and laptops to talk trash about other people.

“Not everything you see is as it seems. God had a reason for creating me this way, maybe if I were like you, I wouldn’t have gotten to where I am now, but then, since God created me this way, I am better than you,” he added.

Having faced many criticisms, the actor mentioned that he watches what he says about other people while quoting a bible verse to back his claim.

“I watch my mouth when saying things about other people. The Bible advises that men lock their mouths with padlocks because it could get them in trouble.

“The mouth can put you in trouble and this may lead you to say something ill about someone and later look for them to apologise but won’t find them,” he expressed.

Source: Ghanaweb