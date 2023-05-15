3 hours ago

Ford Unveils the Future of Holiday Cars: Introducing the Tourneo Courier Models

Ford's latest announcement unveils two versions of the Tourneo Courier model, one with an internal combustion engine and the other fully electric.

Discover the cutting-edge technology and practical features that these models bring, set to hit European markets in the coming years.

Introduction:

Ford, the renowned automotive manufacturer, has introduced a new era of holiday cars with the unveiling of two versions of the Tourneo Courier model.

One variant will be equipped with an internal combustion engine, while the other will be entirely electric.

These innovative models, set to arrive in Europe in 2023 and 2024 respectively, offer a host of state-of-the-art technologies and intelligent practical features.

Ford's latest introduction aims to redefine the concept of holiday vehicles, catering to the evolving needs of modern travelers.

Revolutionary Designs:

Meeting Style and Functionality The passenger variants of the compact Ford Transit Courier LCV are now available in the captivating Active model, boasting a range of SUV-inspired stylings.

The exterior design of the new Ford Tourneo Courier exudes sophistication, departing from its trendy predecessor.

Notable design elements include vertically-mounted headlamps, reminiscent of the iconic F-Series trucks.

The E-Tourneo variant distinguishes itself with a fully covered grille adorned with a chrome diamond pattern and a striking full-width LED strip serving as the daytime running lights.

The Active trim further enhances the aesthetics with plastic trim accents on the bumpers, wheel arches, and side skirts. A set of roof rails and 17-inch alloy wheels complete the sporty look.

Immersive Interiors:

Infotainment and Spaciousness Redefined Stepping inside the Tourneo Courier, passengers are greeted by a standard 8-inch SYNC4 touchscreen infotainment system, offering seamless connectivity.

The E-Tourneo variant takes it up a notch with an impressive 12-inch unit, seamlessly integrated with the larger 12-inch digital instrument cluster.

Dual-wave Apple CarPlay/Android Auto compatibility and a built-in modem further enhance the technological experience.

However, the true highlight lies in the minivan's spacious and practical cabin. Ford proudly presents an improved headroom and width in the new E-Tourneo Courier, complemented by a 44% larger boot compared to its predecessor.

These enhancements ensure that travelers can embark on their holiday journeys with comfort and ample storage space.

Power and Efficiency:

Engine Options and Electric Prowess The initial offering of the Tourneo Courier includes the 1.0-liter EcoBoost three-cylinder turbocharged gasoline engine, delivering an impressive 123 horsepower.

Drivers can choose between a six-speed manual or a 7-speed automatic transmission for a personalized driving experience.

On the other hand, the E-Tourneo Courier, akin to the previously introduced E-Transit Courier, features a single electric motor generating 134 horsepower (100 kW / 136 PS) and achieving a top speed of 145 km/h.

The driver can select from Normal, Eco, and Slippery modes to adapt to various driving conditions.

While Ford has not revealed the battery pack capacity or the electric range of the model, the E-Tourneo Courier represents the brand's commitment to sustainable mobility.

Availability and Future Prospects The combustion-engined Ford Tourneo Courier is scheduled for production in 2023, with orders opening across Europe in the summer of the same year.

Enthusiasts interested in the fully electric E-Tourneo Courier will have to wait until the second half of 2024 to get behind the wheel of this eco-friendly marvel.

Ford's relentless pursuit of automotive excellence is poised to transform the holiday car experience, providing travelers with a harmonious blend of cutting-edge technology, practicality, and performance