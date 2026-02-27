1 hour ago

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has dismissed online reports claiming it has approved the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) to provide driver’s licence registration and renewal services to Ghanaians living abroad.

In a press release dated February 26, 2026, the Ministry stated unequivocally that it has neither issued directives to Ghana’s diplomatic missions nor granted approval for such an arrangement in countries including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Germany.

The Ministry further indicated that it is unaware of any new government policy authorising DVLA officials to travel overseas to deliver licensing services to members of the Ghanaian diaspora.

It clarified that there has been:



No formal engagement on the matter



No policy proposal submitted for consideration



No financial commitment made to support what viral reports have described as a new initiative

According to the statement, there is no record within the Ministry to substantiate the existence of such a programme.

Reassuring the public, the Ministry reaffirmed its commitment to transparency, accountability, and financial prudence in public service delivery, and urged citizens to disregard the misinformation circulating online.