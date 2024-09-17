2 hours ago

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has announced a deadline for passport applicants who made payments before April 1, 2024, but have yet to complete their biometric data capture.

These individuals are urged to visit their chosen Passport Application Centres (PACs) to finalize their applications.

In a statement, the Ministry highlighted that applications submitted under the GH¢100.00 and GH¢150.00 payment options will be rendered invalid after October 18, 2024, if the biometric process remains incomplete.

The Ministry called on all affected applicants to act promptly to avoid their applications becoming void.