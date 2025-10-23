1 hour ago

The Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Dr Dominic Ayine, has disclosed that a forensic audit by the Office of the Auditor General has uncovered a staggering GH¢2.2 billion loss in the National Service Authority (NSA) scandal—quadrupling the earlier estimated figure of GH¢548 million.

Speaking at the Government Accountability Series on Wednesday, October 22, Dr Ayine said the new findings have compelled his office to amend the charge sheet to reflect the updated figures and to add fresh charges against the accused persons.

He confirmed that charges have already been filed against the former Director-General of the NSA, Osei Assibey Antwi, and his Deputy, Gifty Oware-Mensah, while additional prosecutions are expected as part of the government’s intensified anti-corruption campaign.

“Charges are being prepared against the remaining public officers and the so-called marketplace vendors. In all, we intend to file about 10 cases in the NSA scandal,” Dr Ayine stated. “We will also use some of the public officers and vendors as prosecution witnesses — this strategy is working well, and we intend to continue using it.”

He revealed that the forensic audit had significantly expanded the scope of the investigation, showing that GH¢2.2 billion was either stolen or unlawfully spent, compared to the GH¢548 million initially identified by his investigators as of June 2025.

Dr Ayine further noted that the Attorney General’s Department continues to pursue several other high-profile investigations, including cases involving the All-Africa Games, mathematical sets procurement, the Bank of Ghana’s new building, stadium renovations, and the National Cathedral project.

Regarding the National Cathedral, he confirmed that his office has requested another forensic audit to ensure complete transparency and accountability in the ongoing inquiry.