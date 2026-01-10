7 hours ago

The Forestry Commission has been thrown into deep mourning following the killing of one of its officers, Mr. Raphael Ganyo, who was shot dead while on duty at the Kalakpa Resource Reserve in the Volta Region.

Mr. Ganyo, a Resource Guard with the Wildlife Division, was part of a patrol team responding to a suspected poaching operation in the early hours of Tuesday, January 6, 2026.

At about 6:00 a.m., the officers came across an armed man who was hiding in thick vegetation near the Zitoe Camp, close to the reserve’s boundary.

In the course of the encounter, the suspect opened fire, striking Mr. Ganyo in the chest. He died instantly at the scene.

The attack was immediately reported to the Ghana Police Service, which moved in to secure the area and conduct forensic investigations. His body has since been deposited at the Ho Regional Hospital morgue, where an autopsy is expected to be carried out.

The Forestry Commission says it is working hand in hand with the police to track down and arrest the gunman responsible for the deadly attack.

Born on March 15, 1997, and a native of Mafi Kumasi in the Volta Region, Mr. Ganyo joined the Wildlife Division on November 1, 2021, and served in the Law Enforcement Unit, where he was tasked with protecting Ghana’s forests and wildlife from illegal activities.

In a statement, the Forestry Commission described him as a committed and courageous officer who paid the ultimate price in the line of duty. The Commission extended heartfelt condolences to his family, colleagues and loved ones, and vowed to ensure that justice is served.