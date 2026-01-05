4 hours ago

The mother of self-acclaimed prophet Ebo Noah has made an emotional public appeal, calling on President John Dramani Mahama, the Inspector-General of Police, influential figures and the general public to show mercy to her son following his remand into police custody.

Speaking shortly after proceedings at the Adentan Circuit Court, the visibly distressed woman pleaded for compassion, insisting that her son is not mentally unstable and should not be harshly punished for actions she believes he did not fully comprehend at the time.

According to her, Ebo Noah — born Evans Eshun — was swept up by the culture of TikTok content creation, combined with prolonged unemployment, which she says may have clouded his judgment and influenced his controversial behaviour.

“He didn’t really understand the consequences of what he was doing,” she said, adding that social media pressures played a significant role in his actions.

She also dismissed claims that her son had the financial capacity to construct 10 modern-day arks, stressing that he does not possess the resources required for such a project.

Ebo Noah, whose apocalyptic prophecy of a global flood on December 25, 2025, triggered nationwide anxiety, was remanded by the Adentan District Court and ordered to undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

The ruling followed his first court appearance after his arrest for allegedly spreading false information and inciting public fear.

The 28-year-old was arrested on December 31, 2025, by the Ghana Police Service’s Special Cyber Vetting Team, after months of viral messages warning of a disaster he likened to the biblical flood of Noah — a claim that prompted panic, migrations and widespread public debate.

Images of Ebo Noah in handcuffs quickly flooded social media, intensifying public scrutiny and polarising opinion across the country.

He is expected to reappear in court on January 15, 2026, pending the outcome of the psychiatric assessment.

As legal processes continue, his mother’s plea has added a human dimension to a case that has sparked conversations around social media influence, misinformation, mental health, and accountability in the digital age.