The founder of Heaven's Gate Ministries, Prophet Nicholas Osei, popularly known as Prophet Kumchacha, has called on Ghanaians to forgive Pastor Love for jos recent outburst.

This comes after Pastor Love apologised for making derogatory comments about his ex-wife, gospel singer Obaapa Christy, on social media.

In a discussion on Onua TV, Prophet Kumchacha praised Pastor Love for acknowledging his mistake and apologising, noting that it takes maturity to admit one's errors and seek forgiveness.

“Marriage and marital issues are not easy. If it were easy even Jesus would have married.

“I think Pastor Love is a good pastor. After all he did, he realised that he made an error and he came to apologize, I commend him for that,” he said.

Kumchacha urged the public to accept Pastor Love's apology and move forward as he has shown remorse.

“It's not everyone who gets into a feud that is mature enough to come back and apologise. I would urge Ghanaians to accept his apology and forgive him. He has shown remorse for his actions,” he added.

Earlier in August, Pastor Love took to social media to respond to Obaapa Christy's claim that he had no role in writing her hit songs.

In his posts, he accused certain pastors of having secret affairs with his ex-wife and used vulgar language, which led to widespread criticism.

After reflecting on his actions, Pastor Love apologised to those he hurt, including the accused pastors and Ghanaians.

He admitted his comments were made in anger and acknowledged his human fallibility.

Obaapa Christy, in turn, denied the accusations and curses, calling them lies and part of a demonic plot to destroy her.