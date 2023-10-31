3 hours ago

Robert Yaw Amankwah, a former Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has criticized Second Lady Samira Bawumia, accusing her of disrespectful behavior towards some party leaders.

Amankwah contends that Samira Bawumia's behaviour is driving people away from the party, despite her husband, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s message of unity and togetherness.

Speaking in an interview on Oyerepa TV on October 27, 2023, he specifically pointed to an incident at the late Theresa Kufour's one-week celebration as basis for his claim.

He explained that Samira Bawumia disrespected former Trade and Industry Minister Alan Kyerematen who has resigned from the party and his wife by ignoring them at the said event.

"How we are treating Alan Kyerematen in the party; can we even do the same to a cleaner in the party? The indiscipline is too much, and it all boils down to leadership. Just imagine the Vice President's wife's behavior toward Alan Kyerematen during Theresa Kufour's funeral.

“What she did makes me sad. She met Alan Kyerematen and his wife at the funeral, and she refused to greet them, ignoring them in front of all the dignitaries, and nobody said anything to them. And after that, you go and campaign, attacking someone for talking about bitterness."

Amankwah also took issue with Samira Bawumia's recent public statements, which he saw as thinly veiled jabs at Kennedy Agyapong, a contender in the NPP's flagbearer race.

"As a lady, if you want to support your husband, that's fine, but to go and attack someone and his family that they are satisfied… a small girl who is starting life, people used to like you, but all of a sudden you have started being rude,” he added.

He continued, "Your husband is preaching discipline and togetherness, but you are driving people away…she was making those insinuations as an attack on Kennedy Agyapong."

Kennedy will contest for the flagbearership slot along with three other contenders including Dr Bawumia, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and Francis-Addai-Nimoh.

The NPP has slated November 4, 2023, to elect a successor to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as leader of the party.