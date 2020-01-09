1 hour ago

Former Aduana Star striker Bright Adjei is in talks with beleaguered Ghana Premier League side Accra Hearts of Oak.

The 25 year striker who is renowned for scoring impeccable goals is close to joining Accra Hearts of Oak after holding talks with the club for several weeks.

Adjei traveled to seek pastures anew in Kuwait for Burgan SC and has now returned to his homeland after becoming a free agent.

The striker was also in talks with his former side Aduana Stars but it appears the phobians have won the race for the striker as the phobians have prepared a two year contract for the striker should he pass his mandatory medicals.

He was a key member of the Aduana Stars side that won the league in 2016/2017.