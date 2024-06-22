13 hours ago

Former Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Ibrahim Danlad has opened up about the challenging decision to part ways with the club after an eight-year tenure.

Danlad, who has been a part of Kotoko since his teenage years, was among 18 players released as part of a significant squad overhaul.

Danlad admitted that leaving the club where he spent a substantial part of his career was difficult. "It has not been an easy decision because I've been at Kotoko since my childhood," he told 3Sports.

"But as a player, you need to try new challenges. I think this was the right time to leave."

Danlad joined Asante Kotoko in 2016 as a young talent and gradually rose through the ranks.

Initially, he faced challenges breaking into the first team, resulting in loan spells at Berekum Chelsea and King Faisal.

Over time, his perseverance paid off, and he established himself as the primary goalkeeper for Kotoko.

Throughout his career, Danlad's exceptional performances did not go unnoticed.

He earned call-ups to all levels of Ghana's national teams, including the U17, U20, U23, Black Galaxies, and the Black Stars.

His leadership skills were also evident as he captained most of these teams.

As Danlad embarks on a new chapter in his career, his tenure at Asante Kotoko and his experience with the national teams underscore his potential for future success.

The 21-year-old goalkeeper's next move is highly anticipated, with many expecting him to continue making significant contributions to Ghanaian football.

Danlad's departure from Kotoko marks the end of an era, but his legacy and impact on the club will be remembered. As he seeks new challenges, fans and pundits alike will be watching to see where his career takes him next.