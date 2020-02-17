2 hours ago

Sacked Ashanti Gold SC head coach, Kasim Gökyildiz has given the Ghana Football Association a one-week ultimatum to retract their statement issued on the revocation of his license to coach in the Ghana Premier League.

The Turkish trainer has given the football governing body an ultimatum to issue an apology over his coaching certificate brouhaha.

The Ghana FA, in a press statement issued last week stated that the provisional license handed to the 54-year-old trainer to work after failing to validate the authenticity of the coaching certificate provided by him has been revoked.

Later, the Turkish Football Federation refuted the claims by the Ghana FA on the validity of Kasim Gökyildiz's certificate with a statement.

"I want the Ghana FA to issue an apology to retract that statement on my certificate in the next seven working days," Gökyildiz told Kumasi FM

"The Ghana Football Association has defamed me with such untrue statement which I want them to retract it immediately"

"I will drag them to FIFA if they fail to do so. Yes, I mean it....I never lied with my UEFA license 'A' certificate issued by the Turkish Football Federation"

"That statement can end my coaching career which they must retract it" he concluded

Gökyildiz has terminated his contract with Ghana Premier League side Ashanti Gold SC.

Ashanti Gold SC compensated the former Adana Dermirspor youth coach with an amount around $5000.

The UEFA License 'A' holder was appointed earlier this year following the departure of Brazilian coach Ricardo Da Rocha last year.