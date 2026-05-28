Former Atiwa East DCE Kwabena Panyin Nkansah passes on

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Eastern Region and residents of Atiwa East have been thrown into mourning following the death of former District Chief Executive for Atiwa and Atiwa East, Kwabena Panyin Nkansah.

The sad news was announced by the Member of Parliament for Atiwa East, Abena Osei-Asare, who described the late former DCE as one of the foundational figures behind the growth and political development of the district.

According to the MP, the late Hon. Panyin Nkansah passed away on Wednesday, bringing sorrow to many within the NPP fraternity and the people of Atiwa East who had worked closely with him over the years.

In a heartfelt tribute, the MP noted that Kwabena Panyin Nkansah served as the first District Chief Executive of Atiwa/Atiwa East and played a key role in positioning the district among some of the most respected and high-performing districts in the country during his tenure.

She explained that under his leadership, Atiwa East gained national recognition for its development efforts and administrative performance despite being one of the relatively younger districts at the time.

“I had the privilege of working closely with him during our time serving the people of Atiwa East, and throughout that period we shared a warm and supportive relationship built on mutual respect and a common desire to see our district progress,” the MP stated.

According to her, the late former DCE remained committed to the development of Atiwa East and consistently worked with party stakeholders and government officials to advance the welfare of the people.

She further described him as experienced, dependable, and deeply loyal to the ideals and growth of the NPP.

The constituency says Panyin Nkansah was regarded as one of the pioneering political figures who helped strengthen the NPP’s structures and grassroots support base in the area following the creation of the district.

Over the years, he remained actively involved in local politics and party affairs, earning admiration from both party faithful and sections of the community for his calm leadership style and dedication to public service.

The MP extended condolences to the bereaved family, friends, loved ones, and members of the NPP across Atiwa East, while calling on supporters and residents to remember the family in prayers during the difficult period.

The passing of the former DCE adds to a growing list of notable political figures whose deaths have recently shaken political circles across the country.