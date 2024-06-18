4 hours ago

Former Ghana national team coach CK Akonnor has expressed confidence in the direction of the Black Stars under current coach Otto Addo.

Following recent victories against Mali and the Central African Republic in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, Ghana's hopes have been bolstered despite some defensive challenges.

Akonnor acknowledged these concerns but believes Otto Addo is addressing them to build a stronger and more cohesive squad.

He emphasized the importance of recognizing the progress made under Addo's leadership, particularly highlighting the solid performance against Mali and the goal-scoring prowess displayed against CAR.

"I saw the match against Mali and our team played solidly. In the second match, we scored four goals, which we should appreciate.

The coach has identified areas for improvement, and I believe the future looks promising," Akonnor remarked in an interview with Channel One Sports.

Reflecting on his own endeavors, Akonnor revealed his continued involvement in coaching and his pursuit of knowledge within football, including technical director roles.

"I'm learning and growing in the football circle. I'm satisfied with what I've gained. Currently, I'm exploring roles in the technical directorate," he added.

Otto Addo's recent successes have reignited optimism for Ghana's chances to qualify for the World Cup, aiming to solidify their status as a football powerhouse in Africa.

Akonnor's endorsement of Addo's efforts reinforces optimism for the team's future as they strive for excellence on the international stage.

Akonnor previously coached the Black Stars until 2021, experiencing mixed results before Milovan Rajevac took over.

With Otto Addo now leading the charge, Ghana anticipates continued growth and success under his stewardship.