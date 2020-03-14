1 hour ago

Former Black Stars trainer Kwasi Appiah has finally returned his official vehicle which was still in his possession following his release from his role as the head coach earlier in the year.

The Toyota Land Cruiser which was given to the former coach during his tenure was returned to the Football Association on Friday.

This follows several reports within the week that the ex- Black Stars trainer was still keeping the vehicle in protest of months of unpaid salary arrears owed him whiles in charge of the senior men's national team.

In a bid to prove that he was not holding the vehicle in protest of his owed salary arrears, the former gaffer returned the vehicle to the Football Association through an associate on Friday evening at their premises.

The vehicle is not the only property the GFA were chasing from their former employee as they had earlier written to the coach to return the vehicle which he did on Friday evening but the keys to his official bungalow is yet to be returned to the football Association.

Coach Kwasi Appiah's second stint with the senior national team as head coach ended in December 2019 after the GFA failed to renew his expired contract.