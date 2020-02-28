30 minutes ago

Footballers normally have a good taste for high end luxury cars that gives them the feel good factor whenever they ride in them.

And it appears former Black Stars coach Kwasi Appiah, a former player and now a trainer is no different as he has the appetite for high end luxury cars.

Kwasi Appiah who owns Jeep Cherokee,Land Cruiser,Land Rover and other luxury cars says that it's nice when you ride in town with some of these luxury vehicles.

“I love cars. If you are riding in town and you get a range rover, that’s nice,” Appiah told Pulse Ghana from his residence.

“But if you are travelling, [I prefer] Toyota Landcruiser to be better,” he added before letting out a big laugh.

Kwasi Appiah until recently was the coach of the Black Stars, a role he held twice and before that was an assistant trainer for a long time under numerous white coaches.

He is also the first Ghanaian to qualify the nation to a World Cup tournament in Brazil.