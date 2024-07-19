11 hours ago

Phil Ofosu-Ayeh, the former Black Stars defender, has joined Indonesian club PSS Sleman on a free transfer.

The 32-year-old right-back previously played for Halmstads BK in Sweden and has earned one cap for Ghana.

Expressing his excitement about the move, Ofosu-Ayeh highlighted the warm welcome from the team and the passionate football culture in Indonesia.

He aims to help PSS Sleman succeed and is eager to experience Indonesian football firsthand.

PSS Sleman confirmed the signing, noting that Ofosu-Ayeh will bring new strength to the wing-back position. The German-born Ghanaian defender has represented Ghana internationally since switching allegiance in 2015.

This move marks a new chapter in his career, and Ofosu-Ayeh is looking forward to contributing to the team's success.

His career includes stints with English side Wolves, as well as Eintracht Braunschweig, Hansa Rostock, and Würzburger Kickers in Germany.