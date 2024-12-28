1 hour ago

Former Ghana international Samuel Inkoom has been granted bail by a court in Accra in the sum of GHC100,000 with two sureties. The conditions stipulate that each surety must have a minimum monthly income of GHC5,000.

Inkoom is facing allegations of visa fraud after allegedly receiving $4,000 from a woman under the pretense of obtaining a U.S. visa for her client.

He has, however, denied the accusations.

The prosecution stated that in December 2023, Inkoom claimed to have connections in the travel industry and promised to secure a U.S. visa within six weeks for the complainant.

The case has been adjourned to January 22, 2025, with Inkoom required to appear in court on the set date.

Samuel Inkoom began his professional football journey with Sekondi Hasaacas in Ghana before rising to prominence at Asante Kotoko.

His performances earned him a move to Swiss club FC Basel in 2009, where he gained international recognition.

Inkoom also had stints with several clubs, including Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk in Ukraine and Antalyaspor in Turkey. On the international stage, he earned 46 caps for the Ghana national team, scoring one goal.

He represented Ghana at the 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations, contributing to the nation's footballing success during his tenure.

This legal issue marks a challenging chapter in Inkoom's post-football career, and the January 2025 court date will be critical in determining the outcome of the case.