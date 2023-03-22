1 hour ago

A former member of the Black Stars Africa Cup of Nations winning squad in 1963 Emmanuel Oblitey, has passed on aged 69.

Emmanuel Oblitey competed in the men's football tournament at the 1964 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Oblitey featured Great Olympics, Real Republicans and was part of the Black Stars team that toured Europe in 1961. The Ghana Football Association has been informed that he passed on on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at the Joy specialist medical clinic in Accra.

Our thoughts and condolences go to the family of the deceased. May the soul of Emmanuel Oblitey Rest in Peace!