Former Brazilian defender Carlos Alberto de Oliveira popularly known as CAPONE is expected to arrive in Ghana next week for a technical programme with Planners Athletic Club.

The 47-year-old, who is a cult hero at Turkish side Galatasaray and a former player for Brazilian giants Corinthians, will spend weeks with the Executioners.

Capone could also join the technical team on the field to offer his technical expertise to the team as they prepare to steer the Executioners towards a new direction.

He arrives in the West African country on the invitation of partner Emerson Mendes who has global business and sporting relations.

Capone is one of the most respected ex-South American footballers and his time in Ghana is expected to greatly benefit Planners.

He made over 150 appearances for top clubs in the world.